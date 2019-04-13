Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis

This busy restaurant/bar area of Northeast has plenty going on, from high-end dining to dives to family-friendly eat-and-drink joints. That’s why it’s impressive that 331 stands out as the best place to walk in and bump into someone you know, or half-know, even if it’s just because you made claustrophobia-induced small talk in line for a beer the last time you were here. If the signature mark of a neighborhood joint is how many regulars come back to escape the house and enjoy each other’s company, 331 passes that test with the ease of someone flicking a switch to put on some tunes.