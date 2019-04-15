Best Place to Play Pool

Hear us out here. So there’s only one table at Yacht Club, and no, it’s not the brightest, shiniest, newest one. And yeah, the price recently went up, and sometimes whole teams of, like, softball players show up and fill the bar with noise and the smell of sweat. So? The down-home vibe here’s just what you need to calm your nerves as you line up a potential game-winner—which you’ll need to make, since busy nights get competitive for table time. Bring someone who knows how to play, or make friends with the people holding the table. Get ’em a little drunk, get some quarters, and get in line.

Readers’ Choice: CC Club