Best Place to do Yoga

Can’t tell the difference between the Mountain Pose and the Tree Pose? Don’t fret, the yogis at Up Yoga in south Minneapolis will guide even first-timers to nirvana. Visitors will get a sense of confidence as they learn how to be in tune with their body through breath and movement. The studio is kept at 95 degrees to promote muscle flexibility and the removal of toxins. (There will be sweat.) Up Yoga’s staff creates a deep sense of community by connecting with every person that walks through the door. They’ll even provide personal assistants to help you land the best posture during classes. Best of all, your first month of yoga is only $40.

Readers’ Choice: CorePower Yoga