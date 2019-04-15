Best Bowling Alley

When the Skylanes Bowling location went up for sale in 2013, this local brewpub/restaurant chain was quick to buy it up. These days you can bowl to your heart’s content at the venue’s 10 lanes, free from warped flooring or bad grease jobs. National bowling authorities (they exist) inspected things to make sure it’s all up to code. Bowling is wholesome, yet never becomes uncool, probably because you can still drink and succeed. Town Hall Lanes is no exception, with a strong selection of wine, in-house brews, and cocktails, a few of which take their name from The Big Lebowski.

