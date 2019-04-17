Best Place to Cross-Country Ski

It’s a well-known fact by now that Minneapolis is in the midst of a millennial-driven sauna renaissance. Why not take full advantage of it with a point-to-point urban ski? Pick a snowy morning and start at Theo Wirth’s newly revamped Trailhead building, where the 612 Sauna Society folks were posted up all winter with their wood-fired mobile unit. Ski the 10-odd winding miles of lakes and parks along any number of loppet routes to finish at Calhoun Beach Club, whose guest-friendly sauna, steam room, and shaving accoutrements will make you feel like you’re on a Rocky Mountain glamping expedition—all within city limits.