Best Head Shop

As cannabis legalization became de rigeur in the DFL side of the 2018 gubernatorial race, you could see the writing on the wall. Weed is going to be legal sometime in the next few years, and some places are racing to get ready for it. The Hideaway is among them. Once a dark, cavernous space with teenage stoner vibes, the Hideaway has grown up, expanded, added lighting, and even purchased the coffee shop next door. As some folks will have to sprint to set up spaces for the coming race to profit from legalization, these folks will be kicked back, ready to go… and already rolling up a joint.