Best Green Business

What happens when our laptops crash, or Apple comes out with a must-have new iPhone just as our old ones inexplicably slow down? Odds are your old electronics are going to an e-dump in China, where low-wage laborers will burn and acid-leach them down to their essential components. The environmental cost of mining and e-waste disposal gets outsourced to other countries. This is where Tech Dump butts in and asks: Do we really have to create so much trash, and couldn’t we fix the gear tech companies tell us have simply aged out? This growing electronics recycler does all of the above while fighting laws that throttle consumers’ ability to repair the products they’ve purchased—a cause good for everyone from inner-city students to small-town farmers trying to conserve their equipment.