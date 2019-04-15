Best Tattoo Parlor

Not long ago, the tattoo biz was male-dominated and heteronormative. They’re traditionally “edgy” joints: leather and skulls and chrome, masculinity (or at least toughness) on full blast. Tailorbird, started by a pair of queer artists in 2015 and dedicated to positivity and inclusiveness, is not your rebel uncle’s tattoo shop. The waiting room feels like a hipster dentist’s office, with welcoming white and chartreuse paint and natural light. Instead of bones and flames, you’ll see a pair of jackalopes nuzzling on the wall, live plants, and the occasional stained glass accent. It all lets you know that you don’t need to be a tougher, stronger, straight-er person to get the tats you want. Come as you are, leave as you like.

