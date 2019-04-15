Best LGBTQ Event

By reputation, the queers know how to party. Not the worst rumor to have out there about you. But here’s what else they know how to do: organize campaigns, protests, serious events, social justice fights, legal and political actions. Every single right LGBTQ folks have won was because they went to war for it, often without a ton of help from straight allies. The Minnesota Stonewall DFL chapter is an active one, a badly needed voice in a state with exactly one queer legislator in the House and one in the Senate. Go meet the party caucus… and who knows, another kind of party just might break out after all.