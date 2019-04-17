Solcana’s all about inclusiveness—welcoming all body types, gender identities, races, and abilities. Publicity images show a diversity of people and gender, and the huge rainbow flag inside the gym is another sign this place is open to anyone. It’s also good for seriously bulking up; if you want to be able to deadlift 200 pounds, Solcana will help you reach that goal. It’s not competitive, though: Solcana is a supportive community where unrealistic notions of what someone is “supposed” to look like aren’t present. In fact, nobody is trying to get skinny at Solcana; go there in the general pursuit of thiccness.

