Best Place to Ice Skate

Last December, the Mall of America had holiday shoppers lining up to skate the brand-new 12,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink. What’s more Minnesotan than breaking from hectic holiday shopping to go ice skate? (Or to desperately cling to the boards.) If you bring your skates, the experience is entirely free. Skate rental will knock you back five bucks, but all proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. You’ll have to wait until next season to enjoy this rink again. Then again, ice is the last thing you’ll be pining for after this dreadful winter.

Readers’ Choice: Lake of the Isles