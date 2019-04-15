Best of
the Twin Cities
As you pass infinite farmland on your way to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County, you might not expect to soon find yourself hiking through a luscious forest on the edge of rugged bluffs with sweeping vistas of the Mississippi River. But it’s here, a 20-minute drive from downtown St. Paul, or a stop along the popular Mississippi River Trail paved bike route. A network of winding, interconnected trails provides an all-day adventure or a quick picnic stop—with opportunities for snowshoeing and skiing in winter. It’s kid- and dog-friendly, with free admission and free parking.