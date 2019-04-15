As you pass infinite farmland on your way to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County, you might not expect to soon find yourself hiking through a luscious forest on the edge of rugged bluffs with sweeping vistas of the Mississippi River. But it’s here, a 20-minute drive from downtown St. Paul, or a stop along the popular Mississippi River Trail paved bike route. A network of winding, interconnected trails provides an all-day adventure or a quick picnic stop—with opportunities for snowshoeing and skiing in winter. It’s kid- and dog-friendly, with free admission and free parking.