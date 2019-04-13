Best Place to Buy Vinyl

Roadrunner has been faithfully serving the needs of Twin Cities music fans since 1986, long before the current vinyl revival, and when every day of the year was Record Store Day for music lovers. Roadrunner has seen its way through fads, genres, and styles that come and go, and wholesale changes in the way music is heard, shared, and purchased. And all the while, Roadrunner has diligently stocked its shelves and filled its racks with a well-curated selection of new and used rock and jazz LPs, with a healthy mix of everything else in between. It’s no-frills, no hype, and independent, a communal place where buyers always find something vital to add to their collections.

Readers’ Choice: Electric Fetus