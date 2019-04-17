Best Way to Spend $5

Want the big-screen experience at a cheap-ass price? Look no further than the Riverview Theater in south Minneapolis, with its twinkling marquee, art deco interior, and comfy, plush seating. The ever-changing schedule includes mega-blockbusters, rare arthouse flicks, and beloved classics. Late-night weekend screenings in the summer include fun classics like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Princess Bride, and Yellow Submarine. Tickets will set you back $3, but if it’s a Tuesday or before 6 p.m., entrance will cost you just $2 (kids and seniors always pay this rate). The popcorn is the best in town (they top it with real butter!), and you can order up a small for a mere $3. That puts you at about $5 total. If you’re a big spender, spring for a popcorn-and-soda deal for $6.50, and still skate in under $10.