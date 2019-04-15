Best Free Event/Activity

Nope, the bus isn’t usually free. But what some people don’t realize is that MetroTransit offers tons of free rides throughout the year to and from major events. You don’t have to worry about finding parking or driving through chaos, you simply have to download a pass and hop on a bus or light rail train. Open Streets, select events at the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the Minneapolis Aquatennial, Uptown and Loring Park Art Fairs, the Saint Paul Art Crawl, and Northern Spark—all of them are free to attend, and free to get to by bus. Simply visit your event’s website to see if they’re offering one; look for the link to free passes under “visiting,” “getting there,” or “FAQ.”