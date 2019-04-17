Best Place to Walk at Night

Sure, it’s a little annoying, but if your romantic stroll or head-clearing solo walk is sometimes interrupted by someone taking a picture (or getting theirs taken professionally), you know you’re in a nice-looking place. Rice Park’s nice all day and year-round, but it’s at its most scenic when the city strings lights around its circle of tall trees. The atmosphere’s right out of the last pivotal scene of a romantic comedy, but if you’re alone, just pretend it’s the public square where you’ve arrived to meet a rival spy. Rice Park is the perfect setting for either scenario.