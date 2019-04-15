Best Outdoors Store

This REI’s so big, once you’re done shopping you won’t even feel like you need to go on that super ambitious hike you planned. Despite its mammoth size and impressive square footage, the store doesn’t come with a sacrifice in personal and attentive service. It’s easy to feel intimidated walking into hiking stores if you’ve never used “portage” as a verb. But at the Bloomington REI you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Staff members will decorate those arms in tasteful fleeces, slide some hiking boots on your feet, and send you on your way. Now you can drive back to your house thinking this is the year you’re actually gonna start.