Best Way to Score a Date

Friends don’t let friends buy bad food—or miss out on the chance to upgrade to the better, cheaper, or more exotic version of something at the co-op. A view into someone’s shopping cart is a view into their soul. Are they vegan? Are they confident in their ability to handle salmon? Those skewers in there, doesn’t that mean he probably owns a grill? Maybe he’s got a backyard! Try low-risk small talk. Be polite. If their eyes don’t roll faster than you can say “sustainable local organic,” get ready to meet their parents.