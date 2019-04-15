Best Boutique

You can rub shoulders with the elites of downtown Minneapolis at an upscale men’s store, or shell out three figures to join Askov Finlayson’s movement of heavily branded “North” items. But don’t forget the classics. Heimie’s is approaching its 100th year in business in downtown St. Paul. And you can see why: It’s gorgeous inside and out, the selection’s as good as anywhere—and the prices are probably better. Combine that with top-shelf customer service (try the barbershop!), and you’ll be striding back onto the block with the confidence of a much cooler, more handsome man than you were an hour before.