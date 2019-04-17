Best Place to be Drunk

Maybe you’re not prepared for a row of ass-out chaps, neon belly shirts, and blaring dance music by one in the afternoon. Know who is? Any veteran of a Pride parade or party. This celebration of sexuality and unity is a protest disguised as a party, and even the straights out there would love it if they’d loosen up. Stop somewhere for brunch. Order that second cocktail, take some deep breaths, and undo those top couple buttons. If you didn’t have this in you sober, you got it now.