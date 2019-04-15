Best Thrift Store

Steeple People is back! The Lyndale Avenue thrift shop was a beloved favorite until it closed to make way for yet another fancy apartment building. However, Steeple People refused to be silenced, and opened a new location on Nicollet, cleverly called Old School by Steeple People. Just like its predecessor, it offers reasonable prices on everything from clothing to housewares to art and furniture, as well as a massive selection of secondhand jewelry. Part of the store’s charm is its relatively small selection; Old School doesn’t boast rows and rows of racks like big-box thrift stores, but gives its customers an edited selection of items—and that’s part of the fun. The new shop wonderfully retains the spirit of the original, but one thing that has changed about Old School? They now take credit cards!

Hooray! Readers’ Choice: Unique Thrift Store