Best Place to Buy a Gift

We’re all about local pride, so why not do your gift shopping at a place with goods that are local as can be? Northland Visions is a beautiful, welcoming, Native-owned shop that relocated last year from Franklin Avenue to East Hennepin. It’s full of gorgeous pieces by Native artists, from drums and star quilts to carved wood feathers and greeting cards, including a huge jewelry selection, intricately beaded bags, and handpainted leather wallets. There are foods like wild rice, honey, and chokecherry jam, plus adorable birchbark-canoe gift pacakges containing all three. The handmade work is complemented by a carefully curated selection of other items: Pendleton wool, books by Native authors, cuddly stuffed animals representing creatures native to Minnesota, including various species of fish (the rainbow trout is super cute). The store even caters to the makers of some of these lovely gifts, offering a huge array of beads.