Best Place to See and Be Seen

If you’re looking for real city scenes, where the rich, poor, cool, lame, young, old, and swirling races and types try melting together on one long stretch of sidewalk, hit Nicollet Mall and you’ll realize this is where it all comes together. There’s a weary traveler hauling a bag off the light rail; there’s a beautifully besuited banker trying not to make eye contact with people waiting for a bus; tattooed skaters; street preachers; hippie performers doing… something with sticks; a teen whose hairstyle is, if not “in,” about to be once someone takes a photo. If you don’t drink it in you’re not only missing out. You’re depriving all of them a chance at seeing you.