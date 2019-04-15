Best Hotel

Many of the metro’s gleaming hotels are massive buildings on grand boulevards or central downtown streets. The Nicollet Island Inn sits inconspicuously, a skipping stone’s throw away from the best the city of Minneapolis has to offer. It provides the perfect perch to appreciate the industrial charm of Nicollet Island and St. Anthony Main. Stay in a room that’s a luxe 19th-century museum bedroom exhibit you’d actually want to sleep in, full of tasteful, vintage design. Dine in the Nicollet’s fancy restaurant aside the mighty Mississippi River, taking in some of the best views in the state.