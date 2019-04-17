Best Casino

Okay, Mystic might have a pretty obvious claim on the category here, but can you blame us? The place keeps getting bigger and better. This year, Mystic Lake locked up the title when it added a daiquiri bar. Daiquiris are uniformly underappreciated in the upper Midwest, so we have to celebrate any place that puts more of them into the world, especially where they can serve so many purposes: make a fun night more fun, drown the sorrows of your losses, or, you know, get stupid drunk while you watch friends lose all their cash. Your choice.

Readers’ Choice: Mystic Lake