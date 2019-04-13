Best Toy Store

Would you give a two-year-old Speks, the cool-looking and relatively pricey magnet setups that market their wares as a stress-relief “desk toy”? Most toddlers don’t even have jobs, let alone desks! And sure, you could shop online for your young-at-heart, stressed-in-life games. But this shop houses varieties of Dungeons & Dragons, Settlers of Catan, Magic the Gathering, games featuring comic heroes or villains (choose your personality type!), Harry Potter-themed party exploits... honestly, maybe you should give these to the toddler in your life. Playing games like this will prepare them for life’s magnets, dungeons, and villains, and its occasional magic. And the regularly scheduled tournaments will teach them it’s all a competition—and a friendly one, if they’re nice enough about it.