Best Place to Take Your Tinder Date

Is there a quicker way to measure your compatibility with a potential lover than to dive deep into the grime and grease of the Minnesota State Fair? What purpose is there to courting someone if, five months in, you find out they hate cheese curds, or God forbid, frequent the “Adventure Park” rides in the Midway? Order a bucket of Sweet Martha’s and see how good they are at sharing. Hit the beergaritas hard and check their uncensored political opinions. And if things go well, there are a myriad of romantic opportunities: skyride views, free music, and the classic adult seven minutes in heaven at Ye Olde Mill. All for the price of admission. Happy hunting.