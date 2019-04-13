Best Smoke Shop

In these divisive times, it’s important for opposite types to find common ground and communal spaces. We’re talking of course about smokers and vapers, both maligned by the rest of society and yet often leery of each other. At Midway Tobacco and Vapor, the two kinds are truly welcome. This spacious store is well stocked with tobacco: for hookahs, for pipes, for rolling your own, cigs by the pack and the carton. The vaping options include multiple brands and seemingly endless flavors. There are even cool carved ashtrays adorned with skulls. And yes, smokers of that soon-to-be-legal substance are catered to as well, with artful smoking devices and all kinds of incense (plus snacks!). Walk in for smokes, walk out with a glass Krusty the Klown pipe you just realized you needed.

Readers’ Choice: Juut Salon Spa