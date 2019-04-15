Best Dog Park

Nothing better exemplifies this close-knit neighborhood than the dog scene at this cozy off-leash area tucked into a corner of Minneapolis’ oldest park. Here it seems every pup is known by name, greeted heartily at the gate by wagging tails and cheers of welcome. Humans handle waste management, though the most popular are also generous with treats. Limestone boulders make great agility obstacles and urinals. A grassy bank littered with acorns fallen from a canopy of old oak trees serves as a salad bar for some pups, and provides great squirrel-watching for others. A venerable dog totem engraved with words of wisdom marks this as the realm of canines. Look for the omnipresent 300-pound Rottweiler who runs the joint like a bouncer. Volunteers do upkeep, and regulars are so close they hang out even with no dogs in sight.