Someday, the stretch of riverfront along Kellogg Boulevard might look much different: Developers are plotting a massive overhaul that would leave the capital city with new residential and commercial buildings. Tall ones: “towers,” according to plans introduced in November. That’s swell for them, but won’t do any favors for the views people outside those buildings currently get looking eastward toward the river and beyond. Drink it in now, and hopefully you can live, work, or sneak into one of these new buildings once they’re up.