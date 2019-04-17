Best Clothing Store for Men

Best of
the Twin Cities
Sure, you can stroll into any mall shop and find the same old, same old every single time. Or you could shop at June, an upscale resale jewel box of a shop located on Lyndale Avenue. June, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, focuses on designer pieces, whether that’s Louis Vuitton bags or Chanel sweaters, all in prime condition for a great price. Oh, and did we mention there’s a room full of shoes? If you’re not into labels, don’t fret—June also offers tons of pieces by lesser-known brands, but the attention to detail and quality is always pristine. You never know what you’ll find at June, and that’s part of its magic.