Best Hair Cut

No matter which Haus location you go to—and there are three now—you are met with perfectly Instagrammable aesthetics, fantastic service, and, most importantly, stylists who will balance your individuality with haircuts that feel current and stylish. Their hospitality makes you feel valued and never the least bit out of place. Tanya, the style director at the new North Loop location (and @Olivejoos on Instagram), manages to create haircuts that capture the best of vintage style mixed with sexy razored flair.