Best Festival

Tucked away off a dusty dirt road and hidden under 40 acres of massive oak trees on the shores of Lake Geneva, this place has everything. Music, camping, bonfires, acroyoga, fire-lit hula hoops, impromptu late-night concerts, vegan breakfast burritos, the occasional late-night wook shenanigans, and youthful nostalgia. Opened in 1996, Harmony Park has been home to many local and national bands: the Big Wu, Trampled by Turtles (played one of their first shows here!), WookieFoot, Useful Jenkins, Frogleg, Umphrey’s McGee, Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon, Phil Lesh, and Widespread Panic. It’s no wonder why Harmony Park loyalists call it home. Although not technically a music festival, Harmony Park is home to some of the best festivals in the midwest, if not the country. From Memorial Weekend’s Revival, to late July’s Campfire Retreat, to Labor Day weekend’s Shangri-La, there is a festival for almost everyone.

