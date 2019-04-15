Best Place to Buy Furniture

For over 20 years, Guilded Salvage Antiques has been the place Twin Cities preservationists go for beautifully restored salvage. Most of the inventory comes from homes built from 1880 to 1940, but an occasional newer piece will pop up if it’s cool, interesting, and/or really well made. Best known for their lighting and hardware niche, the Guilded Salvage team works with wreckers, contractors, and homeowners to obtain salvage rights to remove beautiful kitchen cupboards, claw-foot bathtubs, doors, trim, built-ins, and windows. They bring their bounty back to the shop where they re-assemble, clean, and showcase the pieces. The displays alone are well worth the drive to this Camden neighborhood gem.