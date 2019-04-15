Best Bike Trail

Minneapolis’ naturally splendorous parks bump up against the sophisticated cool of urban landscape, maybe more than in any other American city. And maybe more than any other bike trail in Minneapolis, the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway makes it easy to enjoy the concrete jungle and leafy, grassy parts all in one ride. This seven-segment, 55-mile trail loops around almost the whole city. Roll along the roaring Mississippi. Pedal past the more placid Lake of the Isles. Stop to admire Minnehaha Falls. Along the route, you’re never too far from either of the two things that keep Twin Cities cyclists going: beautiful views and beer.