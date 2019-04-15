Best Public Park

Gold Medal Park is a gem. It occupies a glorious post on the Mississippi River. Absent the usual giant trees or lakes, Gold Medal is more of a public lawn for the Vitamin D-starved urbanite. There are benches to lounge and eat ice cream on, but the turf is so soft you needn’t find another surface to perch upon. If you ride your bike there, as many do, you can enjoy the childlike thrill of walking to the top of the spiral hill and zooming back down. This is best done in the early or late hours when no children are present; at the right hour you get the double thrill of getting sprayed with the sprinklers. And there are places to charge your phone or plug in a small speaker, but don’t tell anyone we told told you.

