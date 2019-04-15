Best Victimless Crime

The downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul are all about the free exchange of ideas, money, cigarettes, recreational drugs, lunch recommendations, and suggestive glances. One thing you’re not supposed to give out: a Metro Transit pass. Despite the fact that someone paid a ticket good for a given amount of time, rules say the ticket dies when its buyer’s not using it. Why? Beats us. That bus or train was gonna be running whether someone uses her friend’s (paid!) card anyway. We say let ’em ride—at least they’re not looking for some place to park their Hummer.