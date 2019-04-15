comScore
Best Victimless Crime

Giving someone your MetroTransit pass

The downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul are all about the free exchange of ideas, money, cigarettes, recreational drugs, lunch recommendations, and suggestive glances. One thing you’re not supposed to give out: a Metro Transit pass. Despite the fact that someone paid a ticket good for a given amount of time, rules say the ticket dies when its buyer’s not using it. Why? Beats us. That bus or train was gonna be running whether someone uses her friend’s (paid!) card anyway. We say let ’em ride—at least they’re not looking for some place to park their Hummer.

Best View Kellogg Boulevard

Best Weekend Getaway Duluth

Best Way to Spend $5 Riverview Theater

Best Way to Score a Date Recommending something at a grocery store

Best Waterpark Bamboo Bay

Best Vintage Shop FindFurnish

Best Toy Store Mischief Toy Store

Best Thrift Store Old School by Steeple People

Best Tattoo Parlor Tailorbird Tattoo

Best Strip Club Augie's Bourbon Cabaret

Best Smoke Shop Midway Tobacco and Vapor

Best Salon/Spa Salt

Best Public Park Gold Medal Park

Best Place to Walk at Night Rice Park

Best Place to Take Your Tinder Date Minnesota State Fair

Best Place to Take Your Most Boring Friend A brewery bike ride tour

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests Any outdoor festival in the dead of winter

Best Place to Sled Columbia Golf Club

Best Place to Show up Stoned Recreation league baseball game in Powderhorn Park

Best Place to See and Be Seen Nicollet Mall

Best Place to Play Pool Yacht Club

Best Place to Makeout Vegas Lounge parking lot

Best Place to Jog Prospect Park neighborhood

Best Place to Ice Skate Skate the Star at Mall of America

Best Place to do Yoga Up Yoga

Best Place to Cross-Country Ski Theo Wirth to Calhoun Beach Club

Best Place to Buy Vinyl Roadrunner Records

Best Place to Buy Makeup Bluemercury

Best Place to Buy Jewelry Golden Rule Collective

Best Place to Buy Furniture Guilded Salvage Antiques

Best Place to Buy a Gift Northland Visions

Best Place to be Drunk Pride

Best Pet Store Chuck & Don's

Best Outdoors Store REI (Bloomington)

Best Mini Golf Big Stone Mini Golf

Best Lingerie Store Flirt Boutique

Best LGBTQ Event Stonewall DFL Caucus

Best Hotel Nicollet Island Inn

Best Hike Schaar's Bluff at Spring Lake Park

Best Head Shop The Hideaway

Best Hair Cut Haus

Best Gym Solcana Fitness

Best Green Business Tech Dump

Best Gay Bar Brass Rail

Best Garden Center Bloomington Garden Center & Landscape Co.

Best Gaming Shop All Systems Go

Best Free Event/Activity Riding MetroTransit for Free

Best Festival Harmony Park Music Garden

Best Dog Park Loring Park Dog Grounds

Best Day Trip Winona

Best Dance Night Nightchurch

Best Dance Club Honey

Best Clothing Store for Women June

Best Clothing Store for Men Heimie’s Haberdashery

Best Casino Mystic Lake

Best Bowling Alley Town Hall Lanes

Best Boutique Proper

Best Bike Trail Grand Rounds Scenic Byway

Best Beach St. Croix Beach

Best Adult Store Enchantasys