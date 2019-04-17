Best Lingerie Store

A local lingerie store so sweet, it’s got a second location at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport! You can shop at Flirt Boutique either on Selby and Snelling in St. Paul or when you’re jetting off on vacation from MSP. How chic is that? So many travelers get to experience the sweet and sexy allure of Flirt from Terminal 1. Flirt is one of the only locally owned lingerie stores around, and it wears that title with vintage-inspired, oh-so-glamorous pride. (And a glass of champagne, if you’re lucky.) Indulge your inner pinup every time you shop at Flirt, whether you’re shopping for fancy lingerie, a good ol’ everyday basic bra, or some cute, cozy loungewear.

