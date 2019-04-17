Best Vintage Shop

Maybe we’re getting old, but digging through mountains of ugly crap to find decent pieces seems to have lost some of its appeal. That’s why FindFurnish, with its artfully selected pieces of mostly mid-century furniture and accessories, provides a nice space between thrift stores and upscale boutiques. You can count on finding something quality here, and if you don’t, there is a major bonus of a small but incredibly good record store in the back. It provides a truly great compromise if one person in your relationship is on the hunt for a perfect coffee table and the other just wants to score a sweet Harry Nilsson album. Check it out.

