Best Adult Store

Generally, adult stores are often pretty similar, offering variations on lingerie and the like. Discerning shoppers should go to specialty stores for real novelty, but then not everybody is looking for novelty. Sometimes you want something for a bachelorette party, or to browse a few magazines, or just need basic lube. The Enchantasys stores (one in Burnsville, one in Ramsey) have exactly that, and something more—a dedication to customer service that earns them raves online. If you’re someone who ducks into an adult store now and then, it can cause nervousness. Friendly, uncritical staffers go a long way toward making that trip a pleasant, and, more importantly, ultimately satisfying one.