Best Place to Sled

If you like your outdoor winter activities served up with a side of civic controversy, this is the sled destination for you. Columbia is a public golf course, and a 90-year-old one at that. But cities (and their loud young residents) are rethinking uses of public space, and some think this whole 150-acre plot should be open to the public year-round. Take sides in that fight, and take in the wintry scenes at Columbia at its sled site, which the city identifies as “one of the steepest hills in northeast Minneapolis.”