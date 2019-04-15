Best Pet Store

It’s refreshing to see a small business in the e-commerce age not only survive, but thrive. Buddies Chuck Anderson and Don Tauer opened their first outlet in Eagan nearly 30 years ago, and their understanding of animal lovers has grown this business into a regional institution. Minnesotans adopt heaps of fur babies rescued from high-kill shelters down South. They’ve been through a lot, so please give them stuffed animals for Valentine’s Day and squeaky toys for Chinese New Year. Take them sniffing down the chunky treat aisle to pick out whatever they want. If a particular brand of food doesn’t go over well, Chuck & Don’s staff is cool if you bring it back. They’ve got puppy ice cream, brain games, bully canes twice as long as your dog, and apparel that is both pragmatic and fashionable. There’s puppy playgroup in Edina, acupressure and reiki in Hudson. Plus, Chuck keeps a blog where he takes questions and posts treat recipes. If you love your pet “too much,” welcome to your tribe.