Best Venue to Close

This St. Paul dive became ground zero for a wild rock scene in the ’00s, thanks to a mix of local acts like Malachi Constant and STNNNG and likeminded touring bands brought in by booker Ryan O’Rourke. Long after its glory days, Big V’s soldiered on valiantly as a music venue until the upheaval in the revitalized and/or gentrifying Midway area finally brought its rockin’ days to a close with a pair of rowdy farewell shows at the end of February. It immediately reopened as the Midway Saloon; we’ll soon see what happens next.