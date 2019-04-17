Best Gay Bar

It’s Monday night and you’re stuck back at work again. Admit it: You’re already bored, a little hungry, and could use a drink. Why not kill three birds with one stone by attending the Brass Rail’s weekly “porndog” promotion, where $5 gets you in the door, another $5 gets you a Stoli vodka drink, and hot dogs run $0.00 all night. On the screen? Porn! It’s 2019, and if you’re not comfortable deep-throating a hot dog with a vodka buzz, strangers surrounding you, and people banging on television, we’re here to suggest you move to the suburbs where things like that still take place in the privacy of one’s home.