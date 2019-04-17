Best Place to Buy Makeup

Do you get overwhelmed by the thousands of products in beauty superstores? Looking for a more luxurious experience when purchasing cosmetics? Edina’s Bluemercury is the place for unbeatable customer service from trained makeup artists. From the moment you step in, a staff member works one-on-one with you to find the best products for your needs. They’ll even teach you how to use each, so you can create professional looks at home. Hell, if you’re going to drop hard cash on high-quality cosmetics, you deserve the royal treatment. No wonder the chain is beloved by celebrities and normal folks alike.