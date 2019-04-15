Best Garden Center

Family-owned since 1919 by the Pedersons, Bloomington Garden Center & Landscape Co. is the oldest business in this Minneapolis suburb, and there are good reasons why. The plant store features an extensive variety of colorful annuals, a wide assortment of hearty trees, perennial flowers, house- or office-ready plants, and grasses. All will withstand this tundra’s brutal winters... and brutal springs. In addition, the garden center has a landscape architect on staff to help turn your backyard into a custom oasis. You’ll soon make friends with your neighbors, make them jealous, or at least make them duck their heads out the back door to see what’s going on out there.