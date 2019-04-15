Best Mini Golf

Big Stone is to mini-golf what Edward Scissorhands’ garden was to topiaries. Built on farmland owned by a sculptor who turned his eye toward the entertaining utility, each of the 14 holes is a work of miniature genius. The pastoral landscape of sunflowers, goats, chickens, and ponds is connected to a great bike path, and visitors who make it to Minnetrista will find holes as fun to look at as they are to play. The sunflower spiral hole is epic, as is a “shoot the rapids,” and the whole rest of the bunch besides. Big Stone is a west metro treasure.