Best Waterpark

Opened in December 2018, Bamboo Bay is a 7,000-square-foot indoor waterpark expansion at the Shoreview Community Center. It features over 40 different interactive water elements with a variety of tunnel slides, sprinklers, sprayers, dumping buckets, and twin racing slides. It even includes spaces for your wee mini-mes with a little water slide bridge, water spouts, and zero-depth entry into their 18-inch-deep pool. In addition, the daily pass includes admission to the waterpark, new indoor playground, and the fitness center. Want to pretend this is Vegas and not Minnesota during the next polar vortex? Rent out a cabana and blast some Bob Marley while the kids splash away the next snow day. You’ll probably need it more than they do.