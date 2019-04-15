Best Strip Club

Augie’s is an institution, rich with history as Minneapolis’ oldest strip joint, with stories of legendary gangsters, athletes, and comics trapped in its walls. And sure, club operator Brian Michael’s attempt to turn the place’s behind-the-scenes drama into a reality TV show fizzled. And yes, a woman entered Augie’s in 2016 with a loaded gun and shot and killed a rival. But! Michael explained she’d only smuggled the gun in by keeping it in her underwear, and said that security had looked for a gun in her purse but didn’t thoroughly search her crotch for a weapon due to “gender sensitivities.” Ask us, and this country could use way fewer pistols and way more strip-club owners who talk like that.