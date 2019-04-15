Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests

Our weather reports look scary to outsiders, but we’ve been showing the world weather here is nothing to be afraid of since the Winter Carnival debuted in 1886. When (if?) friends and family visit in winter, get outside. Festivals like St. Paul’s European Christmas Market and Holidazzle in Minneapolis are charming. Plus, we host the U.S. Pond Hockey Tournament, where top-notch amateurs and ex-pros take to Lake Nokomis. There are parades, rooftop ice bars, snow-sculpting contests, and the Art Shanties on Lake Harriet. And at all of them, you’ll find a bonfire or warming tent is nearby. After all, we’re tough, but not actually trying to die out here.